STANDOFF-Between Police and SSPDF

By Lodu William Odiya

The South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) yesterday accused the South Sudan Peoples Defense Forces (SSPDF) of breaking into a police station on a rescue mission in which they forcefully released four of their colleagues who had earlier been arrested after committing an offence.

The four soldiers were released by their own from Lologo police station on Tuesday evening while under police custody for having been found with Khat, considered to belong to the family of hard drugs..

Speaking to Juba Monitor,the Deputy Police spokespersonBrigadier General James Dak Karlo said that the four soldiers from SSPDF were apprehended because of drugs.

“There are some people who have been apprehended and claiming to be from SSPDF. What happened their own people came at night and attacked the police station and then took the four perpetrators by force out of the police cell“, he said.

Karlo said that there were no exchange of fire between the two forces.

“The good thing is that our people did not exchange fire with them. They were followed and the matter reported to the security organs”, the deputy spokesperson of police, Brig. GenKarlo added.

However, when contacted South Sudan Peoples Defense Force SSPDF spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai Koang denied knowledge of the allegation.

“I am not aware, all the security updates do not indicate anything like that and I went through the security updates from date seventh of this month up to yesterday. There is no report that is reading like that”, SSPD spokesperson, Lul said.