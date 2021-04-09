Stanbic Bank moves S. Sudan a step closer to digital transformation

Press Release

Stanbic Bank has today announced that it is rolling out Mobile Banking to its customers through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code in a move that will promote digital transformation and financial inclusion in the country. This service will enable Stanbic customers to access banking services conveniently on their mobile phones.

Stanbic Bank customers can immediately self-register on the platform by dialing *544#. Services available on the platform include; balance inquiry and mini statements, transfers within Stanbic, local and regional payments, local mobile money transfers, airtime purchase, and access to live foreign exchange rates. The services will be available to Zain mobile network subscribers.

On announcing the new digital channel, Mr. Andrew Murugu, Country Head, Stanbic Bank South Sudan said, “Stanbic Bank is aiming at empowering and safeguarding our customers with greater transparency, convenience, and efficiency. Through our continuous customer-centric innovations, we are providing our customers access to banking services whenever and wherever they are.”

This solution comes at a unique time brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, where global movement is restricted and social distancing is prevalent. Mobile Banking will continue to ensure businesses are resilient, and friends and relatives can continue transferring cash to each other with little disruption.

Digital transformation in the banking sector will ensure equality and financial accessibility in South Sudan. The bank is committed to enhancing digital transformation for sustainable development, financial inclusion, and foreign direct investment that will boost economic development. This is aligned to Stanbic Bank’s philosophy of empowering Africa’s growth and by extension South Sudan’s economy.