Stanbic Bank donates sanitary pads to girls

By Emelda Siama John

Stanbic Bank South Sudan in collaboration with the NGO Forum and its member organization Stromne Foundation yesterday donated over 2,200 sanitary pads tosenior four girls at Supiri Secondary School in Juba.

The support targets 1,110 girls sitting the final school certificate exams at the 10 respective exam centers.

The programthat was initiated by Stanbic Bank is geared towards empowering young girls and women in South Sudan in line with the global women empowerment monthly campaign following the International Women’s Day marked on March 8 every year.

In his remark during the handover of sanitary pads to the school administration at Supiri Secondary School, Mr. Andrew Murugu theHead of Stanbic Bank South Sudan said that the bank is proud of the programme saying it will enable the young girls to complete their exams with confidence.

“Girls have a bright future and it is our responsibility to promote their development as they need to be supported in every way possible to enable them reach their dreams,” Mr. Murugu stressed.

The event was attended by key representatives from the national government and the Central Equatorial government who lauded the partnership initiated by Stanbic Bank.

The 2016 UN Report estimated that one in 10 girls in Sub-Saharan Africa misses school during her menstrual cycle due to an inability to access affordable sanitary products. Access to quality and affordable menstrual health equipment is a key challenge for many girls not just in South Sudan but across many developing countries.

“As such, many girls have dropped out of school due to shame or fear, undoing the efforts to reach gender equality. Stanbic Bank South Sudan through Standard Bank Group has been at the forefront of championing gender equality through “He forShe” Campaign.”

The campaign is founded on the belief that achieving gender equity is a moral duty, a business imperative, and just plain common sense. Thus, every sensible individual must be committed to achieving gender equity in their respective fields.

“Our urgent action is to ensure that our girls manage menstrual hygiene with dignity and confidence so they have just one less thing to worry about as they do their exams,” Mr. Murugu added.

Mr.Murugu concluded by saying, “I encourage all players in the different sectors in South Sudan to get involved in promoting women empowerment issues, as well as other programmes to promote socio-economic transformation in South Sudan this will play a huge role in ensuring South Sudan is narrowing the gender gap for a sustainable and equal economic future.”

On their part, Mr. Mat Gai the national NGOs Focal Point at the’ NGO Forum said, “Hats off to Stanbic Bank for this initiative. We are very grateful and hope that as we monitor its impacts, more private sector organizations in South Sudan will follow this example and partner with the humanitarian sector to address everyday issues facing vulnerable communities in our society.”

Mr. Gai revealed that as part of its Social, Economic, and Environmental framework, Stanbic Bank South Sudan is committed to working for the greater good, delivering value, and generating a positive impact on society.

This programme also underscores Stanbic’s commitment that South Sudan is home and as an organization, they aim to drive growth in the country by exploring areas that will continue to have a positive impact on society through strategic partnerships.

The distribution of menstrual hygiene products will be done by the technical partners. Stromme Foundation who is coordinating with all the exam centers to ensure all the girls receive the sanitarypads.

Stanbic Bank has been at the forefront in supporting various communities since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Through a partnership with the Rotary Club the bank distributed PPEs and sanitationto various stakeholders.

The sanitary donation is therefore well-timed because menstrual health has been adversely affected by the pandemic as more families struggle to buy necessary hygiene products.