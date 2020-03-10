STALEMATE In Cabinet allocation

By Nema Juma

Stalemate in the allocation of Ministerial positions still persists between parties to the agreement as the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) complained that the slots initially allocated to them were reversed without their knowledge.

SSOA who were initially given three Ministries said the slots allocated for them were shortly changed.

The slots the SSOA had agreed to take were the Ministry of Peace building, Deputy Minister of Interior, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Higher Education Science and Technology.

The Chairperson of SSOA, Josephine Lagu said the slots they had agreed on were later transferred without consultation.

“After the committee consulted other parties, we found out that the ministries that were allocated to SSOA have been given to other parties.”

“We said that we want general Education but we were given Public service and Human Resource Development, so we said that we are not very happy with it but in the spirit of compromise we will accept those ministries,” she said.

“We want the ministry which we have agreed upon to be returned. This is our position and this is where we stand at the moment.”

Lagu said they had no intention of boycotting the government appointment squashing earlier reports that they would not be part of the Unity government if their ministries allocated for them were not returned.

Meanwhile the chairman of national committee for culture, youth development and sports Manasseh Zindo said SSOA is a very important partner and party to the agreement and it will not be good for them to be off in the formation of the new government.

“I call on the government to listen to the concern of SSOA and find a mechanism with them on how to share the ministries with them that would make them contended so that we move forward together,” Zindo said.

Last week, a full cabinet list of the Unity government was accepted by the parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement who had been meeting for over two weeks since the appointment of the five Vice presidents by the head of state Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The list was presented by the committee which was appointed to oversee the slots of the posts which were to go to each party included in the peace agreement and the formation of the Unity government.