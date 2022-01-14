Stakeholders told to sensitize masses to end teenage pregnancies

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The debate about the high number of teenage pregnancies in Moyo district continues to dominate discussions among key stakeholders of the district.

In the most recent meeting, stakeholders identified a litany of causes of the teenage pregnancies.

The district Gender Officer, Joyce Chandia blamed the rising number of teenage pregnancies to men who have abrogated their responsibilities to women.

Ogoro Peter Anyanzo, the representative of people in Otce Sub-County on his side attributed the high level of teenage pregnancies to lack of respect by the youths and introduction of the western culture that has exposed the youths to use of mobile telephones and watching pornographic films that incite them to have sex at early ages.

Meanwhile, Irene Weliako, a Project Manager at Integration for Peace and Hope Restoration-Uganda, unearthed the following as the real causes of teenage pregnancies.

Weliako also pointed fingers to some Non-Governmental Organizations that distribute condoms and contraceptives to the teenage girls as causes of the rising number of teenage pregnancies in the district as she said the act promotes immorality but also make the teenage girls vulnerable to HIV/AIDS.

“Instead of distributing pads for girls, they are distributing condoms,’’ he said.

Weliako appealed to the district leaders to be able to check and examine the activities of the Non-Governmental Organizations before allowing them to operate in the district to avoid bringing in projects that will spoil the youths in the district.

“District leaders, it’s your responsibilities to supervise this NGOs,’’ he said.

Moyo district has recorded 695 cases of teenage pregnancies during the lockdown to prevent spread of Corona Virus Disease.

This is according to the report obtained from the department of health of the district.

However, Reverend Charles Tiondi Dominic of Victory Faith Foundation Ministries called on all people to have fear for God in order to overcome the vice.

Reverend Charles also urged all religious leaders to be able to have time with their followers to make them understand that their bodies are temples of God that must at all times be kept holy.

The meeting resolved to continuously sensitize parents and the youths about the negative impacts of teenage pregnancy and early marriage to the individuals, their families and the nation at large.