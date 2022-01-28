Stakeholders sensitized on improving availability of migration statistics

By William Madouk Garang

South Sudan National Bureau of Statistics, in collaboration with National Mechanism Coordination and other South Sudanese stakeholders, have come together to discuss and brainstorm on the ways to improve the availability of realistic statistics of migrants and displaced persons living in the country.

Migration has moved to the top policy agenda in many countries around the world as such nations are improving data to ensure availability, international comparability, timeliness and quality of migration data.

East Africa region is characterized by large migratory movements driven by multiple factors, with high number of migrants, refuges, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other forcibly displaced populations.

Speaking during the two-day 2nd Coordination meeting yesterday in Juba, the Deputy General of Police (D-IGP) who is also the guest of honor, Lt-Gen. James Pui Yak Yiel said there is a need for the formation of a Functional Technical Working Group.

“When we have the statistics, it will also help our government to make proper plans and decisions because without proper statistics the country leadership cannot better [living] for those migrants living in the country,” Yiel said.

“There’s a need for us also to have Technical Committee that will coordinate between different line ministries and other institutions,” he added.

He underlined that collecting accurate migrant data would not help only the immigration to obtain who are coming and exiting the country but also assist ministry of Labor, commission for Refugee affairs among others.

National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) representative, Chief Population and Social Statistics, Mark Otwari Odufa said NBS is tasked by the constitution to collect, compile and disseminate data but due to financial constraints their efforts was limited.

“It’s our duties to work with line ministries to make sure that the data is collected and harmonized in order to provide policy makers for intervention to solve some of the problems we are facing,” Odufa noted.

“We don’t have financial capabilities to conduct a country-wide survey that can map out or capture the migrants who are in South Sudan. Recently, when we met the immigration department carries out some survey within Juba only and from the data presented you find the migrant from hundreds to thousands and this is only Juba what about the rest of South Sudan,” he added.

He explained that East Africa is facing high influx of migrants as a result International Organization for Migration, IGAD among others come up with the idea of trucking down some migrants and make them helpful and comfortable whenever they are.

Dr. Aleu Garang, head of IGAD Mission in South Sudan, said IGAD promised Regional Migration Policy Formwork guidelines to give member states a coherent common approach for managing the migration process in their territory.

“We noted that migration and displacement policy that international, regional and national levels cannot be effectively developed and monitored in the absence of quality, accurate and reliable and timely migration data and forth displacement statistics is well articulated,” Garang said

“IGAD has step up its work toward the organization of data collecting, processing, analysis, and policy at member states level and their alignment with international standards,” he added.

However, GIZ representative, Julia Von Freeden said “It underlines the very important of inventing national and regional approaches with regard to improving migration Displacement data into and over the urgent continent framework,”

The workshop was organized by NCM in collaboration with the South Sudan National Bureau of Statistics with support from IGAD, Statistics Sweednand GIZ.

The workshop was a follow-up meeting of the first Coordination meeting held in October 2021, to continue with the process of strengthening the coordination amongst various agencies involved to improve the availability of migration and displacement statistics.

The event was attended by senior experts from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice and Labor, Ministry of foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Commission for Refugee Affairs, Criminal Investigation Department and many more.