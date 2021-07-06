Stakeholders sensitize on Payment System Project

By John Agok

The East Africa Community and Settlement Systems Integration Project (PSSIP) yesterday organized two day workshop for South Sudan Stakeholders to transform National Payment System from cash syndrome to electronic system in a bid to meet international standard.

The technical training drawn participants from Ministry of Justice, Finance Ministry, Communication Authority, and AFDB and EAC secretariat. These skills and knowledge will foster and enhance efficiency to the staff of the financial sectors in the country.

This payment system will come with reform packages that can comply with international standards. The sensitization workshop will give synergy to South Sudan stakeholders and effective National payment system to move from cash to electronic payment.

During the Opening Remarks, Johnny Ohisa the Deputy Governor of Central Bank applauded the EAC and the partners in bringing this system to South Sudan to embrace Regionalism and International standardssystem.

“This project will build the capacity of National Staff and enhance National payment system for effectiveness in financial sector”, he said.

Mrs. Teresia Ndivo the EAC-PSSIP Project Manager explained that the grant will implement the three components.

“We have a grant for South Sudan from EAC which will implement three components and the timeline target 2023 to 2024 respectively”, she said.

In designing technical payment which will involve the Regional and International expertise in a bid to ease payment across the borders.

“We at EAC are bringing both Regional and International expertise to build the capacity of personnel to ease payment at cross border which is a burden and at cost”, she added.

Ms. Grace Kyokun the AFDB Representative was on virtual from Nairobi shaded more light on project.

“We are still new in the idea and will enhance skills and knowledge in ensuring that affordable financial services are realized”, she said.

She urged all entities including Central Bank to embrace this project in time and take the lead from implementing it.

“I am sure the expertise will deliberate more on this, but I appeal to entities especially Central Bank to take the lead in implementing the project”, she underscored.

South Sudan which joined EAC in 2016 will enjoy the benefits of four pillars that includes; Custom Union, Integration Union, common Market and Monetary Union that will ease some impediments at the border.