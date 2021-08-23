Stakeholders on implementation of transitional justice processes

By William Madouk Garang

Stakeholders in the peace agreement comprising of representatives of civil society, government, donor community, GBV survivors and conflict affected women has discussed the implementation of transitional justice processes under chapter V of the peace pact.

The aim of the consultative meeting was to bring all the participants to interact, engage, brainstorm and find a necessary step to expedite implementation of chapter five of the R-ARCSS and ‘influence the transitional justice processes.

Chapter five of agreement provide opportunity to address the gross violations of human and peoples’ right that occurred during the conflict, through facilitating truth, reconciliation, healing, compensation and reparation.

The event was organized by Hope Africa South Sudan in partnership with United Nation Women and funding from Government of the Netherlands under the theme: “Gender Mainstreaming in Transitional Justice Processes.

Speaking to the media, the Executive Director of Hope Africa South Sudan, Aduol Aduol Yel thanked partners for support adding that they would conduct more workshop.

“This consultative meeting is not the last, we will have other many series that will come up soon, next week we are launching university and secondary school debate within Juba to be able to learn from them what do they want from transitional justice processes and the only viable way for transformation in South Sudan,” Yel promised.

Roselyn Gama, the representative of the government of the Netherland said gender equality and justice are the most important pillars for durable lasting peace.

“Gender mainstreaming and transitional justice is imperative in fulfilling the function of transitional justice in term of facilitating transition from conflict to sustainable peace by paying attention to post conflict of both men and women”

Meanwhile, MP. Yar Telar Ring instructed the conflict affected women and gender based violence survivors to be bold by speaking out the truth and seek justice they deserve.

“Women who are affected by conflict need to come out to testify the truth, seek justice and apply for compensation, reparation authority” Ring said.

“A legislation to protect victim and witnesses should be enact. Most people are not able to come out and speak because they are not guaranteed protection,” she added.

However, government representative, David De Dau said South Sudan has good laws but lack implementation which made people to perceive country as lawless. “there is no way we will have men and women of experience and of various educational background sitting in assembly and failed to come out with a good documents, the problem is the implementation and that implementation is what we the current legislature assembly is going to diagnose soon,” De Dau stressed.