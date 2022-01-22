Stakeholder strained on GBV case management

By John Agok

Over 30 members of Civil Society Organizations (CSO) and community leaders learnt skills on Gender-Based Violence(GBV) case management, survivors’ protection and police response.

The South Sudan Law Society (SSLS) brought together the community leaders and representatives of CSO to learn and in turn sensitize the society on how GBV survivors can be helped to access medication and justice.

The training also highlighted on how survivors can be helped to regain their psychological wellbeing through counseling and protection against negative customary laws.

In her opening remarks, Justice Ajonye Perpetua, the Deputy President and Acting Secretary General of SSLS disclosed that, the legal fraternity, with help from UNFPA in the Country,has established 11thone stop centers all over states. These one stop centers were meant for lawyers to provide legal services to survivors.

“We, in the South Sudan Law Society together with UNFPA, have set up one stop centre in every state. This helps lawyers to provide legal aid to GBV survivors from 18 years and above and also counseling session to them”, she said.

Ajonye admitted that, there were male survivors of rape, both teenagers and adults being reported in the country.

She urged people to report such cases to the police for justice to take its course.

“We have received cases of rape among male partners themselves, either from teenagers or adult categorically. We still urged the Community to report such cases to the police for justice to take place”, she added.

Sworo Nelson Loboka, a participant in the training pointed out that negative cultures perpetuate such phenomenon in the society.

“We need to filter some of our negative cultures and remain with positive ones, since cultures define our identity as Africans”, he said.

In Africa, over 1,000 women reported annually with GBV cases, whereas South Sudan is not in exception.