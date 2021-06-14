St. Theresa Cathedral Ordinated Seminarian

By Emelda Siama John

The all Saint Cathedral, SaintTheresa the main parish of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba ordinance a seminarian Fr. James Rombe as a Deaconate yesterday Sunday June 13, 2021.

His Grace Dr. Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla the Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba was the main celebrant during the ordination of seminarian James as a Deaconate.

According to Dr. Martin Fr. JamesRombefinished his minor seminary and his philosophy three years in Italy last year.

“It’s the first ordination for me asBishop of Archdiocese of Juba presided over since I was appointed as an Archbishop,” he said.

The Holy Rosary Parish wish to congratulate Seminarian James Rombe on his ordination to a Deaconate that took place at Saint Theresa Cathedral Main Parish, Kator.