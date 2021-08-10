St Mary FC U-20 crowned champions in Yambio

By Baraka John

The under-20 of St. Mary football club was crowned the champion of a youth tournament after beating Al-Wehida FC under-20 1:0in the final tournament on Sunday at Yambio Freedom Square.

The tournament organized by Yambio local football Association, kicked off inmid-July with fourteen registered under-twenty teams for both the second and first divisions.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Vice Chairperson of Yambio Local Association, Emmanuel Kondo said that empowerment of teenage footballers by their managers was to allow the upcoming footballers to realize their hidden potentials.

“The importance of forming football academies in Yambio County is to enroll young boys and girls to enable them be professional players in the future,” Kondo said.

He elaborated that the Administration of Yambio local football Association was expecting forms from the office of South Sudan Football Association(SSFA).According to him, those forms would allow sports lovers to establish football academies in the County.

He added that they were going to announce the commencement of girls’ football tournament soon in preparation for the South Sudan girls’ tournament in September.

“All the registered football clubs with their registered girls’ teams, you should begin to assemble your female players because soon we are organizing a tournament to sharpen them for the upcoming South Sudan girls’ tournament,” Kondo said.

The U-20 of St. Mary football team was awarded with trophy and undisclosed cash while Alwehida FC U-20 the runners-up were also awarded undisclosed cash sealed in an envelope.