jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, August 10th, 2021
HomeNewsSt Mary FC U-20 crowned champions in Yambio
NewsSports

St Mary FC U-20 crowned champions in Yambio

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Baraka John

The under-20 of St. Mary football club was crowned the champion of a youth tournament after beating Al-Wehida FC under-20 1:0in the final tournament on Sunday at Yambio Freedom Square.

The tournament organized by Yambio local football Association, kicked off  inmid-July with fourteen registered under-twenty teams for both the second and first divisions.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Vice Chairperson of Yambio Local Association, Emmanuel Kondo said that empowerment of teenage footballers by their managers was  to allow the upcoming footballers to realize their hidden potentials.

“The importance of forming football academies in Yambio County is to enroll young boys and girls to enable them be professional players in the future,” Kondo said.

He elaborated that the Administration of Yambio local football Association was expecting forms from the office of South Sudan Football Association(SSFA).According to him, those forms would allow sports lovers to establish football academies in the County.

He added that they were going to announce the commencement of girls’ football tournament soon in preparation for the South Sudan girls’ tournament in September.

“All the registered football clubs with their registered girls’ teams, you should begin to assemble your female players because soon we are organizing a tournament to sharpen them for the upcoming South Sudan girls’ tournament,” Kondo said.

The U-20 of St. Mary football team was awarded with trophy and undisclosed cash while Alwehida FC U-20 the runners-up were also awarded undisclosed cash sealed in an envelope.

You Might Also Like

News

High Court resumes work after 3 months closure in Bor

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng The High Court in the Jonglei State capital, Bor, have resumed work after its closure in May when the Judge traveled to Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State for Special Mobile Court Case. All the residents welcomed the resumption yesterday, saying they would then have their grievances settled. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the President of the High Court in Jonglei State, Justice John Yel Aleu said that the operations had just started and would continue to resolve the cases which had accumulated during his absence....
error: Content is protected !!