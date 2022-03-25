SSPDF, SPLM-IO point fingers to one another on latest forces attack

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The Spokesperson of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Government (SPLM-IG)Maj. Gen Lul Ruai Koang yesterday accused the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/-IO) of declaring war on the South Sudan People’s Defence force (SSPDF), after the SPLA-IO group two days ago pulled out of the peace body.

This came after Juba Monitor asked Ruai on his stand concerning a Statement he yesterday released that reads “SSPDF GHQS – Bilpam would like to inform own ranks and file, people of South Sudan, Region and International Community that our peace partners, SPLA-IO is officially at war with SSPDF, the National army,

“Today, March 24th, 2022, at dawn, SSPDF forces, under the command of Major General James Khor Chuol Giet, in Malual-Gahoth, Maiwut county, Upper Nile State came under deliberate attacks, the attacking forces are under overall Command of Gen. Duit Yiech,”

However, Ruai responded by accusing the SPLA-IO of attacking them in Malual Gahothof Upper Nile State.

“SPLA – IO is officially at war with us, because yesterday the Spokesperson was on air saying that that they are for the medical force that are capable of war if needed and today they attack our position at MalualGahoth of Upper Nile State,

“So I think they are keeping good with their promise that they are for the medical force of fighting, if the Spokesperson made a statement and they went as far as suspending their participation at the mechanism and not only that they also back up, so basically its official declaration of war on us {SSPDF} by our peace partners, I say this because of the Sequence of events that have happened,” Ruai narrated.

Meanwhile, according to the Statement seen by Juba Monitor from the SPLM-IO Spokesperson, Col Lam Paul Gabrielreads that“Continuous aggression against the SPLA – IO forces in longechuk county, this morning the SPLA-IO read with dismay the baseless accusation made by the SSPDF spokesperson that the SPLA-IO forces under the command of it. Gen. Duit yiech attacked the SSPDF forces in Malual Gahoth,

“The fighting happened in Guol which is a base of the SPLA -IO in longechuk county not Maiwut as claimed by Maj. Gen Lul Ruai Koang. The attackers came from Malual Gahoth. That means the SSPDF are the aggressors, it should also be noted that the SSPDF is currently readying its forces to attack the SPLA-IO based of Mathiang the HQ of Longechuk County as I write,”

The Statement added that “Lt. Gen Duit yiech is a Veteran with over 80 years of age and currently sick in one of the hospitals in Ethiopia, this disapproves the claim that he commanded the fight in Guol,”

“The SPLA-IO position on suspension of mechanisms meeting is peaceful but not a declaration of war, the SSPDF should not cover up their war campaign against the SPLA-IO by lying publicly about their action the SPLA-IO IN Guol, SPLA-IO remains committed to the implementing of the security arrangements,”The Statement reads.