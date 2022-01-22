SSPDF, SPLA-IO, SSOA form a committee to resolve recent clashes

By Yiep Joseph

Joint Defense Board formed a committee to investigate the recent clashes that erupted between South Sudan Peoples’ Defense Forces(SSPDF) and SPLA- IO forces inTurrow village inMaiwut county and Jokou in Upper Nile State.

Speaking to media yesterday,the SSPDF Spokesperson,Maj Gen Lul Ruai Koang announced a joint committee meant to address clashes between the SSPDF and SPLA forces in Upper Nile state.

“The Chiefs of Defense Forces, SPLA-IO’s Chief, Acting Chief of General Staff and SSOA’s co-chairman of JDB formed a joint committee to investigate clashes that had erupted between SSPDF and SPLM IO rebels on January 9th through 13th 2022 at Turrow village in Maiwut county and Jokou in upper Nile State”.

He revealed that the seven-member joint investigation committee is composed of officers with different ranks drawn from the government, SPLA IO and SSOA is chaired by Maj Gen Dr Deng Manyang Leer from SPDF and deputized by Brig Gen Doboal Both Luak from SPLM IO,” Lul said.

He added that their mandate is to investigate what had triggered off clashes between SSPDF, SPLA- IO at Turrow village and Jokou, address security-related issues between SSPDF forces in Pagak and SSDF Maiwut Forces under the commander Maj Gen James OchatPuot as well as SPLA IO forces from 5th infantry division, especially those ones from cantonment site, encourage cooperation on security between SSPDF and SPLA-IO forces in the area” he explained.

He added that the committee is also urged to come up with findings and recommendations on the way forward in order to smoothen good working relation between SSPDF and SPLA IO forces and handle other issues that may come their way.

“The committee is given one week to complete investigation, comply and hand over a written report to joint Defense Board” he said.

On his part,Ibrahim Samri David, SSOA’s Spokesperson called on all the forces to remain committed to the peace agreement and cooperate with the committee.

He reaffirmed SSOA commitment in the implementation of the peace agreement and the unification of forces in particular.

Meanwhile Maj Gen Deng Manyang Leer the chairperson of the Joint investigative committee revealed the committee readiness to set off to Unity State this Sunday.

“The committee is going to start its work when we leave from here to Pagak and Jokou on Sunday as soon as we reach the location the following day Monday, we will immediately start our work” Deng said.