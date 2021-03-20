jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, March 20th, 2021
News

SSPDF set for garbage collection campaign

By Wek Atak Kacjang

South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) has launched volunteer garbage collection campaign on major streets of Juba City.

The program which was initiated by Tiger Units aimed at keeping Juba clean and is expected to continue every week.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the South Sudan People’sDefense ForceActing Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Santo Dominic said that the initiative for the army was to collect garbage around the streets in Juba. The intention of the program was to ensure the environment was kept neat.

The SSPDF team leader, Col. Joseph Bol Guot said it is an opportunity for the Unit to help the community in keeping good sanitation.

“Yes, South Sudan People’s Defense Force decided to embark on clean-up exercise majorly to support the community,”Col Guot said.

1st Lt. Mou Tong said they carried out the exercise to ensure that there were no waste products seen along the streets in the city.

“When you keep the garbage during the rainy season, it will cause a lot of problems especially cholera. If that happens it will cause a lot of problems because many people live in areas where there are no hospitals or clinics,” he said.

“We want to talk to the authorities on how we can work more closely together in the future and do this as one. Just looking at the streets where we have been picking up rubbish, it looks so much better than it did before, so I am feeling very good about coming here and helping out the citizens,” Col. Guot expressed.

He revealed that the clean-up is progressing well.

“We are very happy that many people turned out today for the cleaning exercise,” said.

“This cleaning campaign programme runs from Monday to Friday, but we will be engaging the City council especially the garbage department unit to see how they can help us with some of the equipment that we don’t have,” the army officer said.

