SSPDF and SPLM/A-IO trade accusation over attack in Upper Nile

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

South Sudan People’sDefenseForces (SSPDF) and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) has traded an accusation over the recent fight in Maban County of Upper Nile State.

However, the SSPDF accused SPLA-IO of intentionally attacking their headquarters in Maban County of Upper Nile State on 16th April, whereas the SPLM/A-IO also accused SSPDF of attacking their headquarters too in Maban County of Upper Nile State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Ruai said that if this attack happens only once, they would have treated it otherwise but since this is a continuous attack on the SSPDF headquarters, it means it’s an intended attack.

However, Ruai didn’t mention what the IO forces are intending exactly by attacking SSPDF headquarters.

“This is not the first time IO forces are attacking the SSPDF headquarters, if it was the first time we would have treated it differently but now that these attacks are intensifying it means they are intending this attack, but I don’t know what they are intending exactly,” he said.

Ruai added by calling on the peace monitoring body {CTSAM-VM} to investigate this occurrence of attacks.

However, Ruai didn’t mention any causalities or injuries sustained in Maban Attack.

“I am also taking this opportunity to call upon CTSAM-VM to carry out the investigation and hold the violators accountable,”

“We are really wondering why our peace partners are continuing to attack our positions when we are implementing the transitional security arrangement and our command was just recently unified,” Ruai said.

However, in a statement seen by Juba Monitor, the SPLA – IO Military Spokesperson Col. Lam Paul Gabriel however called on the CTSAM-VM and Joint Defense Board to investigate the matter.

“On 16/04/2022, the SSPDF under the command of Maj. Gen. Gordon Banak attacked the SPLA-IO forces in the Liangji cantonment site and burned it down to ashes,”

“The SPLA-IO calls upon the CTSAM-VM and the JDB to investigate this violation and bring those responsible to book,” Lam said.

Early last week, President Salva Kiir issued a republican decree to unify the command structure of the organized forces.

He later presided over the swearing-in of senior officers representing SSPDF, SPLA-IO, and SSOA in the unified command structure.