jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, January 27th, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialSSP 800,000, A SMILE IN ALREADY FULL POCKET
Editorial

SSP 800,000, A SMILE IN ALREADY FULL POCKET

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

In this country, if you look into the mirror, you don’t see the same picture. Everything is fake and the true information is always what has not been told. The MPs of this country have proven to be more important than our hard-working teachers and doctors and yes they are doing nothing in their offices. The president sometimes should first think before he signs whatever is presented before him. The MPs are not special enough that they should be given remunerations close to one million when the majority of our civil servants go to bed with empty stomachs. We are not saying that the money is big, it could be $2000. What we are trying to say is that civil servants deserve equal payment or even half of the aforementioned money.  There should always be transparency and equity in resource distribution. What brings civil servants down must not leave the MPs on the safer side of the river and what rises the MPs must not leave them on the dangerous side of the river. The government should stop torturing people mentally. We don’t know who blew the whistle for these people’s salaries to be increased but civil servants have blown thousands of whistles that only fell on deaf ears. What will never cease to amuse me is the fact, South Sudan, one of the countries that largely depend on handouts, can extravagantly spend its allowances any way it sees fit. Not only is parliamentarian compensation in South Sudan massive compared to that of civil servants, but it is also unregulated and subject to abuse by the lucky few. No wonder, service in the national assembly is an aspect of patronage/clientage relationships and should be rotated between ethnic groups, local regions, and religions. This is why the way out of this dungeon is very bleak.  

You Might Also Like

Editorial

A LOT OF UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang I don’t belong to the school of thought that this country is young and that it doesn’t know what is happening. Yes, it is young but it was raped before her tenth birthday. The blood that has been spilled and young lives that still cries out for forgiveness will never spare us. I am a young person but I still don’t know where I belong. I am doing my best for my country and her people and the country is doing nothing for me. I don’t...
Editorial

ECSS LEADERSHIP MUST QUEL JONGLEI RELIGIOUS WAR

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
ECSS LEADERSHIP MUST QUEL JONGLEI RELIGIOUS WAR Since last year, Jonglei Internal Province (JIP) of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) has been in chaos following the replacement of Bishop Reuben Akurdid Ngong Akurdid with Bishop Moses Anur Ayom. Bishop Reuben Akurdid refused to vacate the church warning the newly appointed Bishop Moses Anur to face consequences if he attempts to step into the church and went further to file a case against the appointing authority in which Dr. Justin BadiArama, the Primate of the Episcopal Church of South...
Editorial

EDUCATION FUNDS SHOULDN’T BE MISAPPROPRIATED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
BY MALEK AROL DHIEU (GUEST)The recent funds allocated for education are enough to put a smile on the face of education if it were not the reason that they were misused. 10 million South Sudanese Pounds is a good amount of money that I swear by God that other states have never gotten it before, and thus, it was more than a joy to receive it for availing the most needed scholastic items in schools of South Sudan. But the national ministry of education went muted on the day of...
error: Content is protected !!