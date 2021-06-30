SSOMA talks to resume after independence celebration

By Wek Atak

The government has requested Saint’Egidiomediators to reschedule the peace talks with South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) to commence after the Independence Day celebrations.

According to the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin who is also the Head of government delegation to the Rome peace talks said they were committed to the talks.

In a letter to the Saint’Egidio Catholic community in Italy, Dr. Marial assured the mediators of the government’s commitment to the talks but called for rescheduling.

“I would like to assure you that we are committed to the Rome peace talks under auspices of Saint’Egidio and that we will be able to attend immediately when the event is over,” he said.

The Saint’Egidio community-based in Rome, Italy started the mediation between the government and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOMA) in November 2019.Saint’Egidio-led mediation is aimed at supporting an inclusive peace agreement in South Sudan by persuading the holdout group to join the revitalized peace deal signed in September 2018.

The coalition is led by Pagan Amum, Paul Malong and Thomas Cirilloamong others.In May this year, a meeting between the government and the holdout groups led by Pagan Amum, Paul Malong and Thomas Cirillo Swaka was postponed.

Early this year, Saint-Egidio team agreed with the Kenya government to have separate talks with splinter groups in Nairobi.

In November 2020, the parties made significant progress as they agreed to negotiate on the federal nature of the government, the issue of powers, the national identity particularly the respect for cultural and ethnic differences, a mechanism for the economy, the reform of the civil sector, and the rights of indigenous communities including the land ownership.

In January 2020, the parties signed a declaration in Rome to observe the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and further negotiations on root causes of political violence.

The Saint’-Egidio community has maintained that their mediation effort is complimentary of the efforts of IGAD to achieve peace in South Sudan.Both the mediation team and SSOMA are yet to comment of the statement.