SSOA divided over states’ allocation

By Kitab A Unango

A cloud of confusion has engulf the camp of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) over the allocation of the States with the members divided over the state that was allocated to them.

While some members of the alliance have rejected the recent allocation of states among parties, others have backed the decision saying it would bring an end to the suffering citizens.

On Wednesday, President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar reached a consensus over prolonged disputes over states allocation.

In the resolution, the SSOA was allocated Jonglei State while the Incumbent Government would nominates governors of six states of Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Lakes, Unity, Northern Bahr El Ghazal and Warrap states,

The Sudan People’s liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) lead by Dr. Riek Machar would nominates three governors of Western Bahr El Ghazal, Western Equatoria and Upper Nile states.

The Chairperson of SSOA, Josephine Joseph Lagu rejected the decision, demanding for implementation of the previous allocation in which they were given Upper Nile State.

However, on Friday, some members led by Dr. Lam Akol issued a press release backing Kiir’s and Riek’s decision saying their decision was a right step towards ending the suffering of citizens.

“The agreement reached 17th June 2020 by the leaders of SPLM-IG, H.E. President Salva Kiir, and SPLM/A- IO H. E First Vice President Dr, Riek Machar on the allocation of States to the Parties of the Agreement is a right step in the right direction. We appreciate the efforts of the two Principals and their decision to break the deadlock between them.”

“This matter has taken four months long to negotiate with a great deal of arguments some of which were really pedantic. Over the same period our people in the States were suffering, especially from rising insecurity and the lack of preparedness to combat the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The letter partially read.

The letter signed by both Dr. Lam Akol who is the Secretary General of SSOA and Gen. Bapiny Monytwil Wecjang, Secretary General of Security Affairs, called for immediate go ahead in the implementation of the agreed states’ allocation.

Last week members of Other Political Parties (OPP) also issued statement rejecting the decision, calling for revocation of the decision because they were excluded in the allocation process.