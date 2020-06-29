SSOA agreed to take up Jonglei State

By Wek Atak Kacjang

South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), the umbrella of opposition parties has agreed to nominate the governor for Jonglei State as agreed during the meeting between President Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar earlier this month.

After President Kiir and Dr. Machar broke a deadlock on the States allocation this month, South Sudan Opposition Alliance expressed dismay on the decision made in their absence on 18th June that allocated Jonglei to the group.

They group claimed that they were instead sticking to Upper Nile as of last allocation.

Speaking to Press on Saturday, Stephen Lual Ngor, Spokesperson for South Sudan Opposition Alliance say the coalition has agreed on the decision which was made by President Kiir and Dr. Riek to allocate numbers of States in the country.

“The coalition has no differences during the consultation with all members in the parties, we are working toward the peace implementation in the country as the part of Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU),” Ngor said.

Recently Secretary General for SSOA, Dr. Lam Akol welcomes the decision which was made by President Salva Kiir and his first Vice President Dr. Machar on the allocation of governors of the states to the parties.

He says that the agreement is a right step; we appreciate the efforts of the two principles and their decision to break the deadlock.

South Sudan Opposition Alliance is a coalition of political parties and armed groups in South Sudan that opposed the government of President Salva Kiir. It was formed in February 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, by nine groups.

In September the alliance acceded to a revised peace deal with the government that also included the main rebel faction, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition, but some of the members in group disagreed with the decision and split from the alliance. The pro-deal SSOA has experienced continued tension between its members as well as with the government.

According to Revitalizes Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) the agreement provides for the establishment of an RTGoNU which will be mandated to rule for a 36-months transitional period that commence five months after the signing of the R-ARCSS. The general elections shall be conducted after the lapse of the transitional period.