SSFA’s President embraces the role of organizing committee of S. Sudan Cup

By John Agok

The President of South Sudan Football Association, Mr. Augustino Maduot yesterday at Buluk Playing Ground, attended the meeting for the Organizing Committee of South Sudan Cup 2021/2022 Edition.

Mr. Maduot acknowledged the massive role of the committee to make South Sudan Cup a success, urging them to continue with the spirit to as well make South Sudan Women Cup a successful one.

“I really appreciate the crucial role played by the organizing committee since day one till now, when South Sudan Cup 2021/2022 started. It is now very successful and this is our achievement all as SSFA”, he said.

The President also briefed the Committee on his visit to Cameroon and his exclusive meetings with FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and CAF President, Mr. Patrice Motsepe, saying Mr. Patrice has agreed to visit South Sudan in April.

He added that he has discussed vital areas of football development in South Sudan including the progress of Juba National Football Stadium with FIFA President who has shown concern to support the development of football in the country.

“We had a fruitful meeting with CAF President Patrice and FIFA President Gianni Infantino as CAF assured me that, he is going to visit South Sudan for the first time since his appointment. I briefed FIFA President about the ongoing construction of National Stadium”, he stated.

Agustino commended their exclusive interview with FIFA and CAF officials when he was in Cameroon for AFCON.

“I was very thankful for having an exclusive interview with both FIFA and CAF bosses together in Cameroon during AFCON tournament. We have discussed”, he added.