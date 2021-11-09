SSFA vice president calls on government to bring peace through sports

By Hassan Arun Cosmas.

Charles Udwar, SSFA Vice president

The vice president of South Sudan Football Association is appealing to the government of Yei River County to take sports as a tool to bring peace in the area.

Speaking to media yesterday, Charles Udwar said that he believes that football brings peace and unity and urged the government to embark on supporting the clubs and the football association.

“people of Yei need peace now and cites that supporting the football association will be immediate institution to be supported. I call on the people of the county to work together with organized forces to continue supporting sports because it will reduce the rate of crimes, we know football brings peace and unity and this is what we now not tomorrow and I want to urge him to continue supporting local clubs and the association in Yei. If we want to have peace in Yei, this is one of the institutions that need to be supported,”

He added that Football has no color, football is a uniting factor and we need to work together with the organized forces that are here to continue joining and supporting football because it will reduce their activities, instead of going to fight, they concentrate in sports and we shall bring peace and develop this county and state, “revealsSSFA vice president.

He added that Yei has contributed with big number of players in the South Sudan national football team.

He mentioned that the South Sudan bright starlet football team is dominated by players from Yei joint stars’ team.

The vice president called on the local football association leadership to continue working hard to produce more quality players for the national team.

Charles appreciated the Arc-Bishop of EPC for initiating fencing of Yei freedom square football ground in order to generate income to the clubs and association when games will be played.

“You have contributed so much with players at the national level and more especially I want to thank you because the national women national team, majority is from Yei. I want to say continue contributing building the national teams with quality players both boys and girls from here.another person I want us to thank is the Arc-Bishop of EPC for taking the initiative together with UNMISS to fence Yei freedom square playground in order to generate income to our clubs and association, “mentioned Charles.

The SSFA vice president promised to construct a football stadium that is recognized by confederation of African football CAF and federation of international football association FIFA.

He expressed gratitude for seeing a big crowd turning to watch the South Sudan cup finals at Yei teachers training college playground which signifies peace.