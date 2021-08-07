SSFA, Upper Nile Gov’t Agrees to Revive State’s Sport

By Oyiti Pernyang

The President of South Sudan Football Association, Mr. Augustino Maduot together with his Deputy, Mr. Charles Udwar today morning received a delegation from Upper Nile State Ministryof Culture, Youth and Sports headed by Hon. Habsa Nawaila, the state minister for Culture, Youth and Sports accompanied by Issac Chol, the President of Malakal Local Football Association.

The Minister’s visit aimed to congratulate SSFA new leadership and discussed issues regarding reviving and development of football in Upper Nile State.

In her statement, Hon. Habsa Nawaila congratulated SSFA President and his Deputy together with his new Board of Directors for their new assignment. She said her Ministry is seeking cooperation with the association in order to revive football in Upper Nile State after the conflict ravaged everything, revealing that they have discussed how SSFA and her Ministry would work together to renovate Malakal, Renk Stadia and also to construct a stadium in Melut.

She urged SSFA leadership to pay a visit to the state and witness the challenges they are facing, saying that Upper Nile state need support, hence the state government is ready to work closely with SSFA in order to develop and bring back sport in the state.

Meanwhile, the President of SSFA, Mr. Augustino Maduot welcomed the visit and expressed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with Upper Nile State government towards reviving football in the state. He said Upper Nile State is worst affected during rainy seasons due to its soil type, making it hard for sport activities – therefore, it is SSFA and the State government priority to resolve this challenge, saying they have discussed how they could work together to rehabilitate stadia in Upper Nile State.

Sincethe conflict brokeout in the country, Upper Nile State has been hit hard – aftermath of the conflict left state’s infrastructure in total devastation not sparing sport’s structures as well. The Government and people of Upper Nile State are currently gathering efforts to redevelop the state’s infrastructures from scratch in order to restore social activities.