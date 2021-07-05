jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, July 5th, 2021
Editorial

SSFA SHOULD COME OUT WITH TRUTH OF TESTS OF COVID-19

Promises by the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) that they are going to carry out investigations in what transpired and which negated the positive results on the players  of the National team Bright Stars is a bit wanting if anyone was to go by reports doing the round. One thing the association should understand and know is that the team was under their custody and care and still is. They should have questioned or seek directive why they were being directed to a private testing laboratory if indeed the directive  came from the Ministry as they would want the country to believe instead of going to the national government laboratory where all officials are tested. Someone should be brave enough to tell the truth on how Biolab a privately owned, was chosen or selected to test the players before their departure to Qatar for the Arab league. The lab could have been licensed and authorized to carry out private tests but not of the national magnitude like the team which was assigned national responsibilities to represent the country.SSFA’s move fall short because they would have been suspicious immediately one of the delegation member was tested positive. Not to wait until going for the trip and almost the whole delegation being declared positive by the Qatar authorities. They missed the game and despite all these came back leaving some members under observation in isolation set ups, notwithstanding the shame that came out as a result of this unfortunate misdemeanor. This type or kind of undertakings should be clearly done following proper laid down procedures as outlined by the government. Shortcuts should not be encouraged and one wonders as to who actually own Bio Lab which came into being just the other day. Individual interests should not surpass the interests of the nation at all time if transparency and accountability must be maintained.

