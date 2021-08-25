SSFA receives $100K cheque to hire Head Coach

By Oyiti Pernyang

TRISTAR Company yesterday submitted a cheque worth one hundred thousand United States Dollars to South Sudan Football Association (SSFA).

The donation was part of the Company’s annual corporate social responsibility to support SouthSudan National Team in acquiring a Coach.

Speaking during the occasion, the Tristar Country Director, Mr. Raveesh Aujla presented the cheque to SSFA Vice President, Charles Udwar and SSFA Secretary General, VictorLawrence.

Aujla expressed Tristar’s readiness to continue supporting SSFA towards development of football in the country. He reiterated that football was the only tool that could divert youth’s thoughts from vice practices such as drinking and conflict to beneficial strategies.

“This is part of the Tristar annual corporate social responsibility to support South Sudan FootballAssociation in contracting a Head and Assistant Coaches for the National Team,” he said.

He commended SSFA for doubling its efforts toward upgrading football, saying the level offootball in the country had greatly improved for the past years.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of SSFA, Charles Udwar appreciated Tristar Company for itsfinancial support towards the development of football in the country. He urged other companiesin the country to follow Tristar’s footprints.

Udwar assured the Tristar delegation that the donation would be put into proper use to continueelevating the standards of football in South Sudan.

In conclusion, the Secretary General of SSFA, Victor Lawrence, assured Tristar Country Directorthat the management of SSFA would soon contract a new head coach for South Sudan NationalTeam.

The contract of Cyprian BesongAshu came to an end this year after signing a two-yearcontract with SSFA in 2019 to manage the National Team. South Sudan National Team remained without a Coach.