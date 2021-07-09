SSFA President Urges Players, Staff to Take COVID-19 Vaccine

By Oyiti Pernyang

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), yesterday in Juba started a vaccination campaign for COVID-19 within football fraternity.

The campaign was led by Mr. Francis Amin, the president of SSFA who received his first dose together with South Sudan National Team U23 as an example to the sport’s fraternity.

In his statement to the media, Mr. Amin spoke of the significance of having the vaccine, saying that in order to avoid incidences like of recent where South Sudan Senior National Team was forfeit of FIFA Arab World Cup 2021 in Doha, all the players must be vaccinated.

He urges all players, and members of Local Football Association to take their vaccine, advising that it is of everyone’s importance to have COVID-19 Vaccine. He warns that SSFA will not include players without the Vaccination Certificate to participate in the National Team.

“Today marks our starting day for COVID-19 Vaccination within football fraternity of South Sudan – we are all aware of the deadly disease, but luckily enough we now have the vaccine. The vaccine is safe; I am therefore calling the football bodies countrywide especially the players to take the vaccine.”

“I would like to put more emphasis on the players, there is no need to doubt the vaccine, many people received it and they are fine, you should not rely on baseless claims circulating in the social media regarding the vaccine – and I am must tell you that players who have not received the vaccine will not participate in the National Team,” he advised.

The National Team U23 is expected to take part in the CECAFA U23 2021 Competition scheduled to commence next week in Ethiopia. Before its preparation, the players were tested to ensure the team’s safety during the training.