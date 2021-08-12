SSFA holds its first meeting

By John Agok

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) President, Augustino Maduot Parek convened his first meeting with Board of Directors on Wednesday, the 10th of August 2021 at SSFA Headquarters in Juba.

The meeting resolved and approved of coopting three females to the Board of Directors in line with SSFA Statues Article 37/10. (Abyei, Yei and Bentiu Local Football Associations).

There was also the approval of formation and establishment of the two (2) committees and one (1) department at SSFA in accordance to SSFA Statues Article 55: Investment & Marketing Committee, Information & Public Relations Committee and legal Department.

However, his predecessor Francis Amin handed over the tenure of office to the new SSFA President last Month after he (the new President) was elected. The FIFA delegate Solomon Mudege who supervised the ongoing construction of Juba Stadium and equally monitored the finished Elections was still keeping an ear for SSFA progress.

Government is yet to pass Youth and Sport Bill since the R-TNLA is now reconstituted.This is in a bid to enable the government and donor communities to fund Sports for Youth.