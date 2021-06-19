SSFA Electoral Committee Confirms It Won’t Receive Applications by End of June

By Oyiti Pernyang

SSFA Electoral Committee confirmed the deadline for candidacy submission, as Secretary General Victor Lawrence yesterday officially handed over some of the applications for the position of Deputy President and Board of Directors.

This came during a press conference between SSFA Secretary General and members of the Electoral Committee: Mr. Bak Athian, Chairperson for Election Appealed to Committee and Mr. Abdallah Delesuk, Secretary for the Electoral Committee.

The files included candidacy application files for SSFA President from Lual Maluk Lual, Molana Peter Achuel, and Augustino Maduot, deputy President candidacy files for Mr. Makur Majok and Charles Udwar. The files also included nine candidacy files for members of Board of Directors.

According to the Electoral Committee, the timetables for electoral process would include integrity assessments which would be carried on from 20th to 30th June, and examination would be conducted in presence of the candidate and the committee will decide candidate’s eligibility for the position.

Speaking to the Journalists, Mr. Victor Lawrence called for correct dissemination of information to the public by Journalists regarding the ongoing procedures of the forthcoming general elections.

“The Electoral Committee is independent and it isn’t bias, FIFA will also send one or two of its observers to oversee the elections. I’m therefore calling on the Journalists to disseminate accurate information to curb rumors,” he urges.

On his part, Mr. Bak Athian, Chairperson for Election Appeal Committee clarified that the Election date scheduled by the Electoral Committee and the Electoral date shall never be altered unless otherwise, adding that Appeals regarding candidacy shall be submitted after 30th June.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abdallah Delesuk, Secretary for Electoral Committee explainedthat the Electoral Committee is an independent body that doesn’t have any connection regarding so ever with the President of SSFA, saying that the only connection that it had is with the current Secretary General of SSFA.

In line with Torit General Assembly resolution, the election date was scheduled for June 18th, 2021, however, alteration of the set date has triggered mix reactions from the public many asking why the sudden change. However,the Electoral Committee explained that the Torit General Assembly’s resolutions didn’t consider the time frame for all procedures to carry on with elections.