SSFA Appoints Head Coach for Senior Women’s Soccer Team

By SSFA Media

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) yesterday announced ShileneBooysen as the new Senior Women’s Head Coach on a two-year contract that will see her take charge of the Bright Starlets till 2023.

Shilene previously worked as an Assistant Coach of Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League in America. Most recently she has been working as an Assistant Coach for the South African Senior Women’s National Team.

Speaking about her new appointment, Shilene remarked, “When I saw what South Sudan was doing in terms of women’s football and the strategy that the SSFA has put in place, and what they have done since putting it in place, everything that they have done made me excited and since then I have always wanted to be a part of something like this. This is exactly where I want to be, this is exactly what I want to do, and I want to be a part of something bigger and for me South Sudan football and the Federation plans represents something bigger.’’

On his part, the South Sudan FA President, Mr. Francis Amin, commented, “We are delighted to announce Shilene as the next Head Coach of the South Sudan Senior Women’s Football Team. Our vision is to be number one and having a full-time Head Coach is part of our strategic plan. We want to give women on the senior women’s national team full time training that is monitored, and we want to see the team competing at a high level soon.”

Meanwhile, the SSFA Women’s Football Consultant, Jean Sseninde added, “Shilene has plenty of international experience having worked in the National Women’s Soccer League as an Assistant Coach to Vera Pauw with the Houston Dash and also with the South Africa Senior women’s national team as a Tactical Assistant Coach to Desiree Ellis. She has worked in high pressure games in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and we fully believe her experiences, authenticity, commitment and understanding of our vision as SSFA will help us build a team that will challenge for regional and continental titles in the near future.”

The appointment of ShileneBooysen as the new head coach for South Sudan Senior Women’s Team (Bright Starlets) is in-line with SSFA four years women’s football strategic plan, aiming to create an inclusive and sustainable football for South Sudanese Women.