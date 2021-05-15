jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, May 15th, 2021
SSFA announces elections Schedule

By John Agok

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has announced elections schedule yesterday at its Head Office in Juba.

According to Electoral Committee Information Desk, the body tasked to conduct SSFA elections has declared to all aspirant candidates to know that, the electoral code 2021 which provides a prescribed timing and sequencing of elections program that could last for nearly more than 65 days according to article 7, 8, 9, and 10 of the code.

Furthermore, the Electoral Committee has undertaken due diligence to make sure that the process was pursuant to the law;hence, it has consulted FIFA through SSFA Secretariat over timetable in hand – and as a result, the secretariat has given a way through when notifying about their readiness to abide by our schedule as mandated by the law.

Therefore; the Electoral Committee do hereby invoke its powers under articles 3, 7, 8, 13 and 23 of the SSFA Electoral Code, 2021 and announced the kick-off of the SSFA Elections scheduled as annexed herein under.

The twelve page document was signed by chairperson of Electoral Committee Adv. Arik Ring Arik and Secretary Adv. Abdallah A.Delesuk.

You Might Also Like

News

Four killed,15 wounded in Cueibet

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok At least four people have been killed and 15 wounded in an intra-communal revenged in Cueibet County of Lakes State on Thursday. Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Police Chief Inspector of Cueibet County Machar Muorwel urged the State government to send reinforcement forces to the area so as to curb insecurity before it become rampant. “We don't have enough forces. My message is for the government to send reinforcement forces to rescue the situation,” Col. “Now, the total number of people who have died between Ayiel...
News

Humanitarian female worker shot dead on duty

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir Unidentified armed assailants shot dead a humanitarian female worker belonging to Cordaid, an international relief and development organization, in Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State. Clara Amono, a specialist in Reproductive Health was traveling from the state headquarters, Torit to another location when gunmen opened fire on a fleet of vehicles ofCordaid and Save the Children, wounding her and another unnamed driver, between Chukudum and Camp 15 area. A 40 years old Ugandan national (Ms. Amono) has been working in the country for 10 year according to...
News

Muslims appeal for peace in the country

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bakindo Stephen Muslims in Maridi County of Western Equatoria state during celebrate Eid el Fitir Mubarak at the freedom square which ended with call for permeate  peace in the country. Speaking during the celebration a leader of Muslims community in Maridi county, Imam Mohamed Adam Yusufsaid, “We are happy with the Christians and county authority for having celebrated Eid together but we call on to the government to bring permeate peace in this beautiful nation.” “Today we are celebrating but our brothers in the other part of this nation...
