SSFA announces elections Schedule

By John Agok

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has announced elections schedule yesterday at its Head Office in Juba.

According to Electoral Committee Information Desk, the body tasked to conduct SSFA elections has declared to all aspirant candidates to know that, the electoral code 2021 which provides a prescribed timing and sequencing of elections program that could last for nearly more than 65 days according to article 7, 8, 9, and 10 of the code.

Furthermore, the Electoral Committee has undertaken due diligence to make sure that the process was pursuant to the law;hence, it has consulted FIFA through SSFA Secretariat over timetable in hand – and as a result, the secretariat has given a way through when notifying about their readiness to abide by our schedule as mandated by the law.

Therefore; the Electoral Committee do hereby invoke its powers under articles 3, 7, 8, 13 and 23 of the SSFA Electoral Code, 2021 and announced the kick-off of the SSFA Elections scheduled as annexed herein under.

The twelve page document was signed by chairperson of Electoral Committee Adv. Arik Ring Arik and Secretary Adv. Abdallah A.Delesuk.