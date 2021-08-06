SPLM Women League WelcomesNunu’s appointment

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

SPLM Women League,Uganda chapter leadership welcomed the appointment of the first female Speaker in the political history of South Sudan describing it as a Political payback to women of South Sudan for their heroic sacrifices during the struggle for independence.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in her office, Mama Panda Machol, the Chair-lady of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement, Uganda chapter said, “On behalf of women of South Sudan and SPLM Women League in Uganda chapter, we wholeheartedly thank the leadership of President Salva Kiir Mayardit for rewarding women for their unwavering support and contributions to the movement during struggle for independence.”

Ms. Machol said the appointment of Jemma Nunu Kumba was essential and historic decision made by the President of theRepublic.Shestated that it equally served as an honor and restoration of hope and confidence His Excellency, the President had for women in leadership position with capabilities to promote unity in the Parliament.

She added that the appointment was not only unique in nature but also the reaffirmation of SPLMleadership trust and built-up confidentiality on women of South Sudan.

She wished Speaker Nunu well in her duties and advised her to serve the country. Ms. Machol said the Speaker should be presiding over the August house with fairness and justice for all members as she was doing when she was appointed, the acting Secretary General of the ruling party SPLM.

Ms.Machol congratulated women in South Sudan for being reconsidered and given a vital role in nation building.

She reiterated the commitment of South Sudanese women in peace building and to provide absolute support to women leaders newly appointed into revitalized parliament and all parliamentarians respectively.

The Chairlady Machol appealed to members of parliament from different parties to collectively work for peace and its implementation modalities for common citizens to rest and enjoy peace.