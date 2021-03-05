SPLM standoff reaches IGAD

By Nema Juma

Division and discord in the SPLM party in government shots high with the Taban Deng Gai group writing to the IGADChair to intervene in resolving the matter.

The group sent a letter signed by over 40 people and copied to six key players in the peace agreement negotiation. The group in the letter dated 3rd March 2021,askedthe chairman Abdullah Hamdok of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) who is also the Prime Minister of Sudan citing short changes in governance by their SPLM in government partner.

The letter was copied to main stakeholders in the peace agreement including, Dr. WorkhnerGebeyehu the Executive Secretary, IGAD, Ismail Wais, IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, YoweriKagutaMuseven President of Uganda, Garantor of R-ARCISS, 2018, Salva Kiir Mayardit President of South Sudan, Maj Gen. (RTD) Charles Tai Gituai, the interim Chairperson of Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commisssion (R-JMEC).

In theletter seen by Juba monitor, Members of the former SPLM-IO in ITGoNUwere disturbed for intentionally excluding their nomineesout in the appointments.

“On 23rd February, 2021, we wrote a petition letter to President Salva Kiir Mayardit concerning our exclusion from the formation of the state and local governments in the country when only three states were decreed, until today, we didn’t get any response from the President and SPLM National Secretariat,” it read.

Earlier, the government Spokesperson, MichealMakueiLueth, said that SPLM had resolved the issue of Taban Deng Gai’s group adding that anybody found outside complaining , it was wrong.

“We resolved those issues of Taban Deng’s group and anybody complaining is wrong this so far was irregularity,” Makuei said.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, the Chief whip of SPLM-IO (ITGoNU) who is also a Member of National Assembly, Bor GatwechKuany, said that Makuei statement, saying that they had settled their issue was not true.

“This is not true, it’s only that he is blackmailing us, our issues are not hundled so far in the formation of the state government, we are not represented, if there is any element of us that is in the government, they went there individually with their lobbying, but they did not go there through our recommendation.

“So we are not represented as a group that is recognized by the agreement and for your information the a agreement recognizes us if you go to article 1.3.1 of the ARCSS, youwill find that we are part of the ITGoNU, this is comprised of three groups the former GRSS, the former SPLM-IO under Taban Deng and other political party.

He revealed that this ITGoNU, which signed the agreement with other party like the SPLM-IO of Dr. Riek are to be given 55% andthen this 55% will be divided for the three groups of the ITGoNU and,“we are part of this three groups, and now we are being denied that which is a violation of the an agreement and we cannot accept this,” he added.

However, over 35 Taban Deng’s group members who signed the document requested IGAD to put on hold the formation of the R-TGoNU until their issues is addressed.