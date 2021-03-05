jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, March 6th, 2021
News

SPLM standoff reaches IGAD

By Nema Juma

Division and discord in the SPLM party in government shots  high with the Taban Deng Gai group writing to the IGADChair to intervene in resolving the matter.

The group sent a letter signed by over 40 people and copied to six key players in the peace agreement negotiation. The group in the letter dated 3rd March 2021,askedthe chairman Abdullah Hamdok of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) who is also  the Prime Minister of Sudan citing short changes in governance by their SPLM in government partner.

The letter was copied to main stakeholders in the peace agreement including, Dr. WorkhnerGebeyehu the Executive Secretary, IGAD, Ismail Wais, IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, YoweriKagutaMuseven President of Uganda, Garantor of R-ARCISS, 2018, Salva Kiir Mayardit President of South Sudan, Maj Gen. (RTD) Charles Tai Gituai, the interim Chairperson of Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commisssion (R-JMEC).

In theletter seen by Juba monitor, Members of the former SPLM-IO in ITGoNUwere disturbed for intentionally  excluding their nomineesout in the appointments.

“On 23rd February, 2021, we wrote a petition letter to President Salva Kiir Mayardit concerning our exclusion from the formation of the state and local governments in the country when only three states were decreed, until today, we didn’t get any response from the President and SPLM National Secretariat,” it read.

Earlier, the government Spokesperson, MichealMakueiLueth, said that SPLM had resolved the issue of Taban Deng Gai’s group adding that anybody found outside complaining , it was wrong.

“We resolved those issues of Taban Deng’s group and anybody complaining is  wrong this so far was irregularity,” Makuei said.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, the Chief whip of SPLM-IO (ITGoNU) who is also a Member of National Assembly, Bor GatwechKuany, said that Makuei statement, saying that they had settled their issue was not true.

“This is not true, it’s only that he is  blackmailing  us, our issues are not hundled so far in the formation of the state government, we are not represented, if there is any element of us that is in the government, they went there individually with their lobbying, but they did not go there through our recommendation.

“So we are not represented as a group that is recognized by the agreement and for your information the a agreement recognizes us if you go to article 1.3.1 of the ARCSS, youwill find that we are part of the ITGoNU, this is comprised of three groups the former GRSS, the former SPLM-IO under Taban Deng and other political party.

He revealed that this ITGoNU, which signed the agreement with other party like the SPLM-IO of Dr. Riek are to be given 55% andthen this 55% will be divided for the three groups of the ITGoNU and,“we are part of this three groups, and now we are being denied that which is a violation of the an agreement and we cannot accept this,” he added.

However, over 35 Taban Deng’s group members who signed the document requested IGAD to put on hold the formation of the R-TGoNU until their issues is addressed.

News

Declaration by the High Representative, Josep Borrell on behalf of the European Union

Press Release: One year after the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, the EU takes positive note of recent announcements on transitional justice and the nomination of some of the local governments. Yet, too little progress has taken place and instability persists. The EU expects the South Sudanese Government to pursue and accelerate the implementation of the Peace Agreement. The humanitarian situation remains critical and an immediate system-wide scale-up of the humanitarian response led by the UN is needed. Parts of the country are facing famine likely...
News

PILOTS-Death in the airspace must stop

By James Atem Kuir Continuous and massive death in the sky as a result of faulty and obsolete aircrafts that have flooded the country airspace must come to an end, South Sudan Pilots Association brusquely demanded. The strong statement came after the fatal plane crash in Pieri, Jonglei State that left all ten occupants aboard dead on Tuesday. A series of plane crash or air accidents have been witnessed, some involving rejected or banned from operating in neighbouring airspaces. According to a document availed to Juba Monitor Newspaper, the Kenyan...
News

Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms process of free Visa Movement

By John Agok South Sudan Foreign Affairs Ministry yesterday admitted to have a free visa movement within two nations and across East Africa Community bloc as soon as possible. Following the virtual meeting of all heads of states of the East Africa Community (EAC) bloc, the two Presidents informed the other heads of the member Countries that actualization of free visa movementwouldboost trade within the bloc. The leaders agreed that free visa movement in the bloc was a gesture that would strengthen the bilateral relationship and trade among EAC member...
News

Impaired musician plans to meet Achai Wiir

By Wek Atak Kacjang A visually impaired musician in the Country has appealed to knock the door of Achai Wiir for support. Earlier this week, agroup of visually impaired musicians reported that thenovel coronavirus has affected the country’s music industry. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the visually impaired Musician Peter MabakMayakcommonly known as “Mr. Widden” said that he tried to knock the door ofMsAchai-Wiir but there is no way to meet her,life has become difficult to manageever since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. “As someone talented in music, I was...
