SPLM more organized and strongerthan before-Malek

Nema Juma

The Secretary for Political Affairs and Mobilization, Santo Malek Anei said that the party was more organized than before with the nomination and the appointment of the current speaker, SPLM had started to follow the process and the structure.

“SPLM party is more organized and it’s stronger than before.You see with the nomination and the appointment of the current speaker who is in charge of SPLM as the acting secretary, the party has followed the policy and the structure.

I appreciate the chairman of the party president Salva Kiir Mayardit for this move, it is very important,” he said.

Eelier, JemmaNunuKumba was appointed by the SPLM party as the Speaker of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

This was announced by the party Chairperson, H.E. Salva Kiir at an emergency meeting held on that day.