SPLM-IO to submit nominees with Upper Nile pending

By Chany Ninrew

The SPLM-IO said they have finally resolved to submit the lists of their nominees in nine of the ten states for appointment, leaving the fate of Upper Nile for later discussion by the two principals.

This comes after the main opposition group issued a press statement two weeks ago seeking to withhold their lists until Johnson Olony is appointed as the governor of Upper Nile State.

However, in a recent press statement after a meeting of the party political Bureau, Puot Kang Chol the Minister of Petroleum and Spokesperson of the SPLM-IO said they have reversed their previous decision and agreed to submit the names.

“The leadership has resolved that all the nine states where governors have been appointed must form their government and local governments and that our lists as SPLM-IO are ready, and we will submit to the governors for the appointment of ministers, state advisors, commissions and commissioners so that they move ahead with the exception of Upper Nile State pending the appointment of the governor,” Kang said.

Meanwhile, the decision to revoke their previous statement which could be backstabbing to the shaky peace deal will see the final formation of fully functional nine state governments.

“This is to say we have reviewed our previous decision where we said that without the appointment of the governor of Upper Nile, the state governments will not be formed, we have reviewed that as a leadership of the SPLM-IO and we resolved that we allow those governments to be formed,” he added.

Kang added that their party is also calling for a speedy reconstitution of the National Legislature and the Council of States.

He also revealed that the SPLM-IO shall hold the first National Conference in Juba on the 30th November 2020 to make sure “we revitalize ourselves so that we meet the new challenges and how we can generate political will for the implementation of the agreement.”

Finally, the opposition group turned peace party said they reiterated their commitment to the Rome peace initiative and that their delegation should be leaving for Rome on Sunday to attend the roundtable discussion with holdout groups.

“Our recommitment to this initiative is that we want the gun to remain silent all over the country, we want everybody to be part and partial of the agreement so that we take our country out of the current situation that we are in,” said Kang.

President Salva Kiir recently said he will appoint Gen. Johnson Olony as governor of Upper Nile if Dr. Riek Machar is ready to sign an undertaking of responsibility for any problem that may arise as a result.

But the SPLM-IO has rejected the affidavit and insisted that Olony be appointed as per the agreement.