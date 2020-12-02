SPLM-IO to implement women affirmative Action

By Neema Juma

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) has assured women that they have fully implemented women affirmative action not only at the level of appointment to government positions but also in the structure of the movement.

Speaking during the opening of the 6th SPLM-IO conference at Freedom Hall in Juba yesterday, the SPLM-IO Secretary General Regina Joseph said that her role is to implement affirmative action at all levels.

“We in the SPLM-IO have fully implemented women affirmative action not only at the level of the appointment of government positions but also in the structure of the movement,” she stressed.

She added that the push for the formation of the party emerged from the resolution of its members to resist violence and push for reforms in a peaceful and democratic South Sudan.

“The Revitalized Peace Agreement offers a new opportunity for us to rebuild our country.” Regina said.

She stated that it is obligatory upon all of them to push for the full implementation of the Peace Agreement in order to improve the living condition.

“Our movement is anchored on the co- principle of justice, equality, democracy and inclusivity, and it is our principle that gender and youth representation is highly reflected in power consideration,” she added.

However, she welcomes the leadership of the SPLA-IO and the esteemed invited guests to the historical conference which marks the beginning error of political transitions from the army kind of struggle to peaceful politics.

SPLM-IO was officially founded on 17th April 2014 in Nasir, Upper Nile State in an extra-ordinary conference of political delegates from different states of South Sudan under the leadership of Comrade Dr. Riek Machar Teny.