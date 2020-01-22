SPLM-IO, tells IGAD to evaluate the 100 days

By: Kitab A Unango

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition is calling on the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to urgently initiate the evolution of the extended 100 days.

Manawa Peter Gatkuoth, Deputy Chairman of SPLM-IO National Committee for Information and Public Relations said evaluation would help parties and regional bodies to agree on the way forward in the implementation.

“The review and evaluation is important as the parties and IGAD need to agree on the way forward on the implementation of the agreement. In the light of the above, the SPLM/SPLA-IO calls upon IGAD to urgently initiative the process of evaluation of elapsed period of 100 day’s extension,” Manawa said.

In November last year, parties to the agreement extended the Pre-transitional Period for 100 days subject to evaluation after 50 days to determine the progress of the peace implementation.

Since then the parties did not initiate evaluation process as agreed upon despite more than half of 100 days that have elapsed with only few days left to reach the deadline when the formation of the Revitalized Government of National Unity will be expected in February.

In a press release extended to Juba Monitor yesterday after the SPLM-IO meeting chaired by Dr. Riek Machar held in Juba on Monday, Manawa reiterated SPLM-IO commitment to formation of the unity government on time despite unfinished tasks.

“The meeting endorsed SPLM/SPLMA –IO position to enable the formation of the Revitalized Government of National Unity at the end of extension of 100 days presented to the Special Envoys and President Salva Kiir Mayardit on 15th January 2020,” he said.

Security Arrangement provisions, number and boundaries of states are the key pending tasks parties are yet to fully implement ahead of the deadline.

President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar have failed on several face to face meetings in Juba to reach conclusion over the controversial 32 states, opposition groups said was critical ahead of coalition government.

Last week, David Mabuza, Deputy President of South Africa and Special Envoy to South Sudan proposed Arbitration to rule over the matter within 90 days as parties could not reach agreement.