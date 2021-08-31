SPLM-IO refutes sharing ratio of unified command

By William Madouk Garang

The leadership of Sudan People Liberation Movement in Opposition (SP LM-IO) under the first Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny has refuted the sharing ratio of the unified command of the unified forces and regarded it as a false information which is yet to be resolved.

This came after the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Martin Elia Lomuro disclosed to the media in a press briefing on Saturday that the peace parties had reached a deal in unified command structure with 40 percent to the opposition and 60 percent to the RTGONU.

In a press release, the Acting Press Secretary of the First Vice President, Puok Both Baluang said they were astonished by the Minister’s speech claiming that the parties had reached an agreement on the ratio of sharing command structure by 60: 40.

“The office of the first vice president of the Republic of South Sudan, Dr. Riek Machar Teny learned with great surprise and concern about the statement of Martin Elia Lomuro, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs yesterday, August 28, 2021 in Juba, citing that the parties to R-ARCSS had reached an agreement on the ratios of sharing the command of the unified forces by 60:40 for RTGONU and the opposition respectively,” Baluang said.

“In this context, we strongly refute this false information and also underscore that the issue remains unresolved.”

He also called for the summary report on establishment of national unified forces by IGAD, RJEMC and Joint Security Mechanism to contain 50:50 in a two-day workshop held from 10th – 11th May, 2019.

“The agreement was signed on September 9, 2019 by Gen. Gabriel Jok Riak Makol, the former chief of staff of SSPDF and LT. Gen. James Koang Chol, the former Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration and Finance of SPLM-IO, and signed by both on the status of implementation of Transitional Security Arrangement (TSA) of the R-ARCSS,” Baulang said.

He stressed that the president refused to accept the cited document on 50:50 ratio sharing and that was what prompted the IGAD through its Chairperson, Abdalla Hamdok to visit Juba on 19 August to mediate between the parties on the matter.

Puok Both Baluang said the only ratio tabled in front of the parties as a proposal by IGAD on the establishment of the unified command was 55:45 which is yet to be deliberated on in order to reach the consensus by the parties.