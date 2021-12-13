SPLM-IO launches General Secretariat

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) has launched General Secretariat, a move to structure and organize its party’s leadership.

In his opening remarks over the weekend, the First Vice President Dr. RiekMachar said that the country is moving towards a new dispensation of freedom and justice.

“We are happy today to launch the secretariat of the party. in this place, we are starting the process of democratic freedoms in the country, thought the Location might be simple, but it’s symbolically very important because it tells you that the country is moving towards a new dispensation, freedom, democracy and justice,” Machar said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of SPLM-IO Regina Joseph said that they were organizing and structuring their party at all levels.

“SPLM-IO is a main opposition party signatory to the revitalized agreement and is committed to its implementations in letter and spirit. In the agreement, it is clearly mentioned the review and registration of all the political parties, which means all the political parties have to be registered. Therefore, with this launching, we are also organizing and structuring our party at all levels and it will help us to start the process of registration,” she said.

Joseph also added that the launching was under the theme ‘Towards Democratic United and Prosperous South Sudan.’

“It is my pleasure to welcome all of you to this historical day, the launching of SPLM-IO general secretariat today in Juba under the theme ‘towards democratic united and prosperous South Sudan’. SPLM-IO today is opening the transformation that will yield the standup political party guided by the principles of democracy justice,” she said.

She further said that the SPLM-IO is a Revolutionary Movement that is guided by the ideology of Democracy.

“The SPLM-IO is a revolutionary movement that is guided by the idea of a democracy, social progress and nation-building. A good governance system that is people’s centred. Last week we had a meeting that aimed at organizing the party’s structures as well as operations of this general secretariat,” she explained.