jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, August 9th, 2021
HomeNewsSPLM-IO-In-fighting leaves 30 soldiers dead
News

SPLM-IO-In-fighting leaves 30 soldiers dead

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Nema Juma

The SPLA -IO infighting in Meganis between the forces loyal to Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual and those of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar has left 30soldiers dead among them two major generals .

In the press release availed to Juba Monitor, the SPLA-IO Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel said that over the weekend the anti-peace forces of Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual moved out of their trenches in Maganis and launched an aggressive attack against the SPLA-IO forces in Gezan adding that the SPLA-IO responded back in self-defense and repulsed the aggressors back to Magenis .

“The SPLA-IO forces responded in self-defense and repulsed the aggressors back to Magenis killing two major general and over twenty seven enemy soldiers.

The SPLA-IO forces destroyed one APC, Zuu23 and 14.5mm and also captured one Ural mounted with Zuu 23 and over 20 Ak47,” the statement read.

He added that enemy forces destroyed one 107 mm while one tank T55 developed mechanical problem, three freedom fighters were killed in action and 13 others sustained gunshots wounds.

However the SPLA-IO is aware that Gen Gatwech and Lt. Gen. Johnson Ulony were vacated to Sudan therefore the SPLA-IO leadership is requesting the Sudan government to maintain its neutral position by keeping the two there and not to allow them to come back and cause insecurity.

He also called upon the forces that were conditioned to join the Kitgwang element to come back to SPLA-IO under the leadership of Dr. Riek Machar.

You Might Also Like

News

Fighting at Jebel Teiman suburb displaces hundreds

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bida Elly Fighting between Mundari sections spread to Juba’s suburb of Jebel Teiman yesterday morning, sending inhabitants fleeing the heavy gunfire that erupted at about 6:00 am. Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin Baulo, the National Police Spokesperson said hundreds of people living in the surrounding areas of Jebel Dinka, Gurei, Rombur and Lemon Gaba had been displaced to areas toward Juba City. He said the fighting was an escalation of the ongoing Kworjik Luri violence that erupted between Tali and Kobura sections of Mundari community, stemming from alleged revenge attack...
News

Mayen’s replacement to be known today

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bullen Bala Alexander After Peter Mayen’s dismissal last week, the Other Political Parties (OPP) leadership said they would sit today to nominate a person who would replace him as a Minister. On Friday, Peter Mayen Majongdit was dismissed from his People’s Liberal Party (PLP) followed by endorsement of the Umbrella and OPP as well. They said Peter Mayen had increasingly become a factor of delaying peace implementation adding that OPP was fed-up with his misconducts. In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Albino Akol Atak, the OPPs Spokesperson said...
error: Content is protected !!