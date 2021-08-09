SPLM-IO-In-fighting leaves 30 soldiers dead

By Nema Juma

The SPLA -IO infighting in Meganis between the forces loyal to Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual and those of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar has left 30soldiers dead among them two major generals .

In the press release availed to Juba Monitor, the SPLA-IO Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabriel said that over the weekend the anti-peace forces of Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual moved out of their trenches in Maganis and launched an aggressive attack against the SPLA-IO forces in Gezan adding that the SPLA-IO responded back in self-defense and repulsed the aggressors back to Magenis .

“The SPLA-IO forces responded in self-defense and repulsed the aggressors back to Magenis killing two major general and over twenty seven enemy soldiers.

The SPLA-IO forces destroyed one APC, Zuu23 and 14.5mm and also captured one Ural mounted with Zuu 23 and over 20 Ak47,” the statement read.

He added that enemy forces destroyed one 107 mm while one tank T55 developed mechanical problem, three freedom fighters were killed in action and 13 others sustained gunshots wounds.

However the SPLA-IO is aware that Gen Gatwech and Lt. Gen. Johnson Ulony were vacated to Sudan therefore the SPLA-IO leadership is requesting the Sudan government to maintain its neutral position by keeping the two there and not to allow them to come back and cause insecurity.

He also called upon the forces that were conditioned to join the Kitgwang element to come back to SPLA-IO under the leadership of Dr. Riek Machar.