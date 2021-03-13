jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 14th, 2021
SPLM-IO-Decries eviction by selection

By John Agok

Hundreds of Politicians who are Non- members of security mechanism from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition [SPLM-IO] have started checking out from their respective hotels leaving many of them stranded and wandering around Juba seeking for alternative accommodation.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, one of the non-security members from the SPLM-IOwho spoke on their behalf,GatwechKoang said that, they were checking out from Glory  Hotel in respond to the circular given to them by the SPLM-IO leadership.

“It is true that, the circular directedby Tut Gatluak, the security advisor is now implemented and we are now checking out from the Hotel,” he said.

Koang decried that, 90% of our members are soon expected to be appointed into National Legislative Assembly (NLA) and that means majority need to continue camping in Juba then few officials who will be going to states following their appointment in state government portfolios.

He also revealed that, they have privately consulted the leadership of SPLM-IOto ensure they find a place where they can be stationed in for safety.

“We are still having 90% members that will be appointed into NLA and they need accommodation here in Juba, apart from these officials that will travel to the states. We have consulted privately the leadership of SPLM-IO to at least see a place where we can be stationed in for security reasons”, he underscored.

He added that, they are not safe to go back to their residents due to insecurity and some people have already occupied their homes so far.

“I am still having fear to stay in my resident and not only that, some people had already occupied our homes and we are not allowed to access, leave alone being safe there. However, we cannot even be accepted back to (UNMISSPoC) and this leave us vulnerable to stay back homes”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, another member of SPLM -IO who preferred to remain anonymous told Juba Monitor that, some members evacuated Royal Palace Hotel two weeks ago and leaving two members to continue being accommodated by their close friends not the government anymore.

The deputy Chief of Staff from SPLA/SPLM-IO was accommodated in Royal Palace prior relocating to Canada Hotel.

The circular dated 3rd March to 12th March 2021 ordered the non-Security members from SPLM-IO to evacuate the hotels with immediate effect. The circular was from the office of First Vice President directed to the Security Advisor Tut Gatluak.

These peace delegates were accommodated since peace implementation begun in 2018.

