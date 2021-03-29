jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, March 29th, 2021
HomeNewsSPLM-IO condemns killing of IDPs
News

SPLM-IO condemns killing of IDPs

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) has condemned the killing of IDPs in Upper Nile State.

On Saturday, three Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) were reported killed and five others injured by agroup of armed youth near Malakal Airport when they were welcoming the newly appointed governor Abudhok Anyang.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, the Director for Information and Public Relation for SPLM-IO, Puok Both Baluang said the killing of IDPs indicates that implementation of the security arrangement is very significant in the country.

“If security arrangement was in place, this attack wouldn’thave occurred. Therefore we urge our partners in the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) to regulate and implement chapter two security arrangement and disarm the non-organized force members to assure the implementation of law and order,”Baluang said.

He added that there is no escape assassination to a governor but they are targeting those civilians who are living in the camp.

“We urge the local authorities and the national government to immediately investigate and bring the culprits to book,” he said.

“It is very unfortunate for armed militia who went to attack civilians,” he revealed.

He narrated that what happened is that those IDPs were heading to the airport to welcome the governor in the morning, As soon as they left the camp, they were attacked with machetes and stones and after that a group of armed men attacked themand as a result three people diedand leaving five people wounded,”

According to Baluang, the incident has subsided and the swearing in of state transitional cabinet was ongoing. Currently the security situation has returned to normalcy after the intervention of state police.

You Might Also Like

News

Covid-19 vaccine roll out starts at J1 this morning

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir The COVID-19 vaccination campaign will commence at the Presidential Palaceaka J1, to help build public trust in the exercise, medics revealed yesterday. Top government leaders including President Salva Kiir and senior servants in the state house are expected to be given the first jab as a show of good faith in the safety of the vaccine. On Thursday last week, COVAX facility delivered first the shipment of 132000 doses of the 864000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccineit allocated to the country in February. Also on Friday, the...
News

Finance secretary of the National youth Union resigns

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph Lueth The South Sudan National Youth Union secretary for finance has resigned citing several reasons related to mismanagement of resources by the Chairperson and his team. The cause of her resignation is that the chairperson of the Union Gola Boyoi took the bank Check from her controlling other finances so from their she had no option, however the spokesperson of the union dismissed the allegation. Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the Finance secretary ofSouth Sudan National Youth Union,Joy Mori Oliver confirmed her resignation from her position...
error: Content is protected !!