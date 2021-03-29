SPLM-IO condemns killing of IDPs

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) has condemned the killing of IDPs in Upper Nile State.

On Saturday, three Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) were reported killed and five others injured by agroup of armed youth near Malakal Airport when they were welcoming the newly appointed governor Abudhok Anyang.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, the Director for Information and Public Relation for SPLM-IO, Puok Both Baluang said the killing of IDPs indicates that implementation of the security arrangement is very significant in the country.

“If security arrangement was in place, this attack wouldn’thave occurred. Therefore we urge our partners in the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) to regulate and implement chapter two security arrangement and disarm the non-organized force members to assure the implementation of law and order,”Baluang said.

He added that there is no escape assassination to a governor but they are targeting those civilians who are living in the camp.

“We urge the local authorities and the national government to immediately investigate and bring the culprits to book,” he said.

“It is very unfortunate for armed militia who went to attack civilians,” he revealed.

He narrated that what happened is that those IDPs were heading to the airport to welcome the governor in the morning, As soon as they left the camp, they were attacked with machetes and stones and after that a group of armed men attacked themand as a result three people diedand leaving five people wounded,”

According to Baluang, the incident has subsided and the swearing in of state transitional cabinet was ongoing. Currently the security situation has returned to normalcy after the intervention of state police.