SPLM-IO condemns an attack on their forces in Unity state

By Nema Juma

A top official in the office of the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar yesterday condemned in the strongest terms possible the attack on their forces saying that it was not the first time for their forces to be attacked by the SSPDF under the command of the Commissioner of Koc County.

The attack came a few days after reaching the agreement on the structure of the command and also signing the matrix where it was stated in that matrix that all parties are to cease attacking each other and also to abide by the cessation of hostility.

Speaking to Juba Monitor,Puok Both Baluang said that it was not the first time for the forces of SSPDF to attack their forces in the cantonment site, adding that the first attack was in Mirmir which is the training center allocated to the SPLM-IO according to the agreement reached by the security mechanism,” he added.

“We have 18 cantonment centers in the country, so they have launched another attack in that area and we condemn this in the strongest term possible,” Puok said

He stated that this is a violation of the agreement itself and also to the recent agreement reached by the parties regarding to the way forward on how to implement the peace deal in chapter two and the entire agreement.

“Our forces act in self-defense according to the directives of our chairman since the signing of the cessation of hostility,” he added

He affirmed that in all those attacks that have been carried out by the SSPDF to their positions in the training centers,“our forces just act based on self-defense, so we urge our partners in the agreement to respect the entire agreement and also to respect the entire matrix that was mediated by Sudan so that we can move forward with the implementation of the peace agreement,” he said

Efforts to reach the SSPDF spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang for his comment on the attack were futile.

Earlier, the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress organization Edmund Yakani asked the CTSAMVM to reveal the party that has got involved in the violation because the commanders on the ground were too committed to violence other than peace.

He further requested them to investigate those violations, saying that after that they should reveal the party responsible.