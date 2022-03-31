SPLM-IO calls for Calm

By: Ochan David

The newly appointed Deputy Chairman of the SPLM-IO party, Nathaniel Oyet has called for calm in the Country and reiterated the party’s commitment to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

This call came amid growing tension between the two main parties which caused fear and panic across the country.

SPLM-IO had earlier pulled out their members from participating in the security mechanisms, citing the continued violation of the cessation of hostility and security arrangement by their partners in the peace arrangement.

“Unnecessary Movement and deployment of soldiers is an act of provocation and a clear violation of the provision in the cessation of hostility, we strongly condemn the recent intimidation and harassment of IO members.” Oyet Said.

Nathaniel added that the difficulties that parties are facing in the implementation of a key provision in the agreement is a lack of political will to address the root causes of conflict in the country. “We are committed to implementing an agreement that would drive this country to peace and prosperity, we will not take this country back to war” he revealed

Oyet applauded the SPLM-IO chairman, Dr. Riak Machar for appointing him as deputy chairman of the party. “Our obligation is to implement the current peace agreement and the party’s quest to ensure inclusive participation in governance, equity in the development and distribution of resources, safeguard rule of law, and steering our population towards meaningful reconciliation,”