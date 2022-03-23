SPLM-IO boycotts ceasefire meeting

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

In the report published yesterday in the newspaper, it said that Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO} boycotted the meeting organized by the Ceasefire Monitoring body. The reason given was that the forces of SPLM-IO were attacked by SSPDF which is why they refused to attend the meeting.

It was unfortunate to hear about such kind of situation which led to the failure of a meeting that was going to produce fruitful results for the welfare of this country. We cannot continue fighting from time to time and take revenge or react negatively to the meeting. If there is fighting, meetings should continue to get possible solutions to the ongoing fighting.

In the first place, the organizers of the meeting are supposed to give a ceasefire in the areas where there was fighting.

It looks very bad that people did not understand themselves and it resulted to boycotting meetings, why not stop the fighting and people continue with the meeting. It was wrong to have members of SPLM-IO in the government and other groups are still in the bush.

South Sudanese should understand that by having other people in the bush means there is no total peace in the country,for how long people would continue fighting each other? We need to think positively and come home for the development of this country.

However, the International communities who are supporting the peace process in the country should be serious about a peace deal. They should stop fighting and monitor group that is not listening to peace in the country. When people were ending 2021, most people wished this year would be a year of peace. Yet, what is going on is a different thing that was not expected.

There is nothing people talked about than having peace in the country. Community-fighting takes time for people to understand themselves. What is going on cannot help this country to grow. We need to change our minds and think positively than negatively. We cannot continue in this situation from one year to another. There is an end for everything, time has come for peace, let us embrace peace.

May God bless us all.