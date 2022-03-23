jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022
HomeA foot for thoughtSPLM-IO boycotts ceasefire meeting
A foot for thought

SPLM-IO boycotts ceasefire meeting

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

In the report published yesterday in the newspaper, it said that Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO} boycotted the meeting organized by the Ceasefire Monitoring body. The reason given was that the forces of SPLM-IO were attacked by SSPDF which is why they refused to attend the meeting.

 It was unfortunate to hear about such kind of situation which led to the failure of a meeting that was going to produce fruitful results for the welfare of this country. We cannot continue fighting from time to time and take revenge or react negatively to the meeting. If there is fighting, meetings should continue to get possible solutions to the ongoing fighting.

 In the first place, the organizers of the meeting are supposed to give a ceasefire in the areas where there was fighting.

It looks very bad that people did not understand themselves and it resulted to boycotting meetings, why not stop the fighting and people continue with the meeting. It was wrong to have members of SPLM-IO in the government and other groups are still in the bush.

South Sudanese should understand that by having other people in the bush means there is no total peace in the country,for how long people would continue fighting each other? We need to think positively and come home for the development of this country.

However, the International communities who are supporting the peace process in the country should be serious about a peace deal. They should stop fighting and monitor group that is not listening to peace in the country. When people were ending 2021, most people wished this year would be a year of peace. Yet, what is going on is a different thing that was not expected.

There is nothing people talked about than having peace in the country. Community-fighting takes time for people to understand themselves. What is going on cannot help this country to grow. We need to change our minds and think positively than negatively. We cannot continue in this situation from one year to another. There is an end for everything, time has come for peace, let us embrace peace.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Sports premises in the areas are important

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday the Ministry of Youth and Sports called for the immediate evacuation of sports premises by illegal occupation. It was a very important call from the Minister; I hope those who occupied sports premises in the areas within Juba must evacuate. This is not the first time such a call was made in public places to those who occupied the premises. The question is what could happen to the spaces that had been used by churches, are those to be evacuated or it...
A foot for thought

Summary of the week

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Summary of the week is what had happened to you within this week and beyond. It could be a good or bad week for you based on what you went through. The common activities of the week for many people are death cases, sicknesses and others. It would be your good luck if you didn’t go through a tough situation. All the ways go to Rome with the week and the activities that had happened to each and every one. For me is...
A foot for thought

Who is your master?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This question has many answers; you can understand it ina way that who is your master in the place of work, in the country, and elsewhere. Who is your master at the end of the world? Here I mean when you die, who is responsible for your souls.  Many people have big positions in the country and have power to do whatever they want to do to others. But put in mind that there is somebody bigger than you in the world. Who...
A foot for thought

JICA organized training on protection of journalists and Freedom of expression

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor On the 12th of this month, 2022 Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA} had organized one-day training on freedom of expression and access to information in Juba. The purpose of the seminar is to clarify the relationship between the media–related authorities and the media houses from the viewpoints of “Freedom of Expression and Access to Information”. To develop a common understanding of the legal provision of the media–related laws concerning “Freedom of Expression and Access to information”. During the presentations, a lot of things...
error: Content is protected !!