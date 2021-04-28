SPLM condemned the attack on church premises

By Emelda Siama John

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) National secretariat has condemned the recent attacked on the Bishop of the Catholic church of Rumbek at the church premises.

In an interview with Juba Monitor on phone, the Deputy Secretary for political affairs and mobilization,Santo Malek Anaistated thatthe secretariat got the information from the media about the attack of newly appointed Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Rumbek.

“we have seen the reactions from the leadership of the countrycondemning the incident, we have really condemned it, that’s isolated incident,such cultures we don’t have it in our society,” Santo said.

He revealed that there is communal fighting in Lake State for a long time, but it did not involve the religious leaders and the church, it has taken different dimension and the president has condemned it.

“we wish our Bishop a quick recovery because that thing is insolatedcase, Rome have been meditating peace agreement especially inComprehensivePeace Agreement and the President visited the Rome, so we are not happy about the incident that happen,” he added.