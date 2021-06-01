SPLM- Aweil refutes number of defectors to SPLM-IO

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) has refuted the number of politicians who joined SPLM-IO party over “lost of direction”by the latter partyin Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, late last week.

On Sunday, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM) said it was welcoming “with open arms” at least 200 politicians who abandoned the SPLM and joined from Aweil on Friday.

The leader of the defecting group,Lino Dut Wol who is alsoa former Commissioner of Aweil West Countyhad earlier told Juba Monitor that he was joiningthe First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar’sside with about 182 politicians.

“I am hereby announcing our resignation from SPLM party and announce our declaration of joining the most visionary, able and respectful party, the SPLM-IO with effects from May 28, 2021,” the statement Lino Dut Wol reads in part.

“We see alot of problems, crisis and mismanagement of country affairs that’s why we took decision to quit SPLM-IG and join SPLM-IO” Wol added.

“The SPLM Party currently has completely lost direction, taking the country to war and the SPLM leadership subjected communities to communal conflict of which more youth are dying day and night in every state across the country without accountability,” cited the statement.

“SPLM leadership has failed in the education, teachers have become defenseless receivinglittle money of grade 12 while individuals use country resources to take their children outside the country for better education.

“SPLM Leadership also failed to deliver health services in the country of which country is currently depending on International organization fund,” he added.

However, in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday,Stephen Ayaga the SPLM interim secretary in Northern Bahr el GhazalState, said the alleged mass exit of the former members was “a lie.”

He instead accused the ringleader of the defecting group, Mr. Lino Dut Wol of is just spreading “fake news” and wondered how such a huge number of politician who follow him to other party, without holding a press conference.

“If you say those members have defected, that is completely wrong, the person called Dut Wol, is alone. He resigned on 2nd April, 2021 from SPLM as an individual. But the statement which he spread two days ago is a fault statement, it doesn’t have that number of 182,” Mr. Ayaga said.

“Let them make press conference with this number in Aweil or anywhere and show the people those who have defected from SPLM to SPLM-IO” Ayaga he stated