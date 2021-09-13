jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, September 13th, 2021
A foot for thought

SPLM achievement and challenges in the country

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

On 11th of this month, President Salva Kiir Mayardit and other leaders in the country discussed progress and challenges the party is facing. It is true that there was progress in the country with the existing leadership and other developments.

On the other hand, there were also challenges the country went through and still are continuing. Few days ago, President Kiir was meant to announced state of emergency in three states with what had happened and still is going on but he did not. There were a lot of killings in some states; puttingthe country in a difficult condition. According to the information published in the newspapers, President Kiir wanted toimprove the situation in those states.

A few months ago, many people died and others Internally Displaced People (IDPs} not according to their wills. It was a situation caused to them by our people. Based on a meeting conducted on the above-mentioned date, people of South Sudan are not focusing much about progress but they are after their security in the states.

 If you make evaluation, you would find that problems of this country are more than progress. Peopledo not want any kind of killing; they need peace, stability and development. The announcement onthe state of emergencywould havegiven some people different ideas concerning the reasons and how long it would have taken.

Mr. President, my advice to you is that be careful with any decision you are taking or going to take.

The issue on thestate ofemergency is sensitive needs wisdom, because people of South Sudan are traumatized with severe conflicts in the country. Any directive that comes from you is expected to make people happy. If it is positive, they will be happy with it and vice versa.

The most important thing is to maintain peace in all states and get ways on how to go about it. Otherwise, choose wiselyand ask wisdom from God.

May God bless us all.

