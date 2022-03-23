SPLM/A-IOquits R-JMEC and related security mechani￼sms

By Yiep Joseph and James Atem Kuir

The Sudan people’s Liberation Movement/Army-IO (SPLM/A-IO)yesterday suspended its participation in the peace monitoring body, R-JMEC and other related security mechanisms over an alleged violation of truce by its peace partner, SSPDF.

The suspension comes a day after the party – the biggest opposition group and principal party to the 2018 peace deal besides the Kiir-led SPLM party – stormed out of a meeting organized by CTSAMVM on Monday in protest of alleged attacks on their positions in different parts of the country by the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

In a letter dated March 22, 2022, and addressed to the Interim Chairman of the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) seen by Juba Monitor, the SPLM/A-IO representatives to the body threatened not to attend future security forums until ceasefire violations and facilitation of defections by the SSPDF among other concerns were addressed.

SPLA-IO Acting Chief of General Staff Lt. General Gabriel Duop Lam, Major General Kong GatkuothKerjokand Major General DhillingKeahChol who represent the party at the JDB or Joint Defense Board, R-JMEC and JTSC respectively, signed the letter withdrawing their participation saying there was no reason to continue participating in a forum that does not address their concerns.

“We, therefore, see no point in participating in nonproductive meetings where issues are raised but resolved. As such, we are stopping our participation in the R-JMEC meetings from today, March 22, 2022, until the above issues are addressed.

“We see no logical reasons to participate in meetings when our areas are under from our peace partner without action from those mandated to hold them accountable for violations,” the three generals wrote.

SSPDF Spokesperson Major General LulRuaiKoang however said the accusations of truce violations by the national army were mere allegations. General Koang said the SPLM/A-IO decision to abandon the security mechanisms was uncalled for and unprocedural saying the concerns should have been directed to the presidency.