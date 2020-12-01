SPLM/A-IO 6th national conference kickoff today in Juba

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The leadership of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) started its 6th National Conference from today to 5th December 2020, under the theme “Sustaining and Building peace through implementation of Revitalized Agreement for Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan”

The conference is being attended by the SPLM-IO Political Bureau (PB), Members of National Liberation Council (NLC) and the Party States representatives to discuss party issues, the vision and mission of the SPLM/A-IO and its programs during the transitional period. The basic documents and structuring of the organs and evaluation of implementation of R-ARCSS and formation of National State and local government are they key topics.

This conference will discuss issues relating to peace implementation on R-ARCSS which was signed on September 12, 2018 to end the 2013-2018 South Sudanese civil wars and explore options for finding enduring peace in the country. The power sharing arrangement, the R-ARCSS might lead to a top-heavy complex, face a territorial trap, and entice further fictionalization.

Therefore, establishment of permanent and constitutional democracy after the transitional period, adequate political will for implementation of the R-ARCSS, observance of the principles of proportionality for power sharing at the State and local levels and minority or mutual understanding across executive levels of power, and international development support during the reconstruction phase, are likely to safeguard the country’s stability.

The Revitalized Agreement Resolution Conflict of South Sudan(R-ARCSS) is a promising peace settlement and has transformative elements, such as institutional and constitutional reforms, which if faithfully implemented, South Sudan might achieve peace and stability, and embark stably on economic recovery and development.