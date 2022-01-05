SPLA-IO released detained generals in Jonglei

By Deng Ghai Deng

The Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) in Jonglei State has released three senior military officers who were arrested for trying to defect to the South Sudan People’s Defense Force in November last year.

General Stephen Bang Kuai, the Deputy Commander of SPLA-IO’s eighth Infantry Division said they decided to release the detained officers after they apologized and recommitted to be part of the military outfit.

“We had arrested at least five of the generals whom we suspected of planning to defect. We investigated them; they admitted their plans of defection and apologized. We decided to pardon them. They are now free,” Thoar said

He added that the freed officers – Brigadier General Michael Yien Thoar, Brigadier General Makuac Gatluak Deng and Colonel Simon Nyang Lony would be allowed to resume their duties immediately.

In November last year, the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition or SPLA-IO, issued an arrest warrant for five of its top generals for planning to join the South Sudan People’s Defense Force or SSPDF.

One of the Generals, Yien Thoar, has been quoted in local media saying he would remain a loyal officer of the SPLA-IO faction led by Machar.

Last year, South Sudan’s ceasefire monitoring body said defections of opposition military officers were derailing the implementation of the security arrangements that included the graduation of the unified forces. The Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism said a split within the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army or SPLM/A-IO, under First Vice President Machar disrupted plans to graduate the first batch of 83,000 unified forces.

In August last year, a SPLM/A-IO breakaway faction led by Machar’s former chief of staff, General Simon Gatwech Dual, announced it had deposed Machar from the leadership of the SPLM/A IO. Several senior military officers once allied to Machar have since joined Dual’s group and the South Sudan People’s Defense Force.

Efforts to reach the released generals in Langkien, Nyirol County for comment were not successful as the mobile telephone network in the area appeared to be down.