Wednesday, March 24th, 2021
National News

SPLA-IO refutes defection allegations

By John Agok

Sudan People’s Liberation ArmyIn Opposition (SPLA-IO) rubbished the allegation circulating on social Media that, Brigadier Gen. Abraham Mangar have resigned and joined the SPLM-IG.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, Col.Lam Gabriel Paul said, he did not come across the resignation letter of claimed defected officer and when he gets the letter, he will cross-check the letter and confirm the alleged defected officer.

A letter seen by Juba Monitor indicated that Brigadier Gen. Abraham MangarTelarhad declared his resignation with effect of 19/03/2021citing numerous reasons for his defection to SPLM-IG.

The subject of resignation letter reads as; “My resignation from SPLA/IO led by Dr.RiekMachar and back to my Mother Party SPLM-IG led by Salva Kiir Mayardit the peacemaker. With reference to the aforementioned subject, I Abraham MangarTelarAmuom declare my resignation from SPLM-IO and back to my Mother Party mainstream SPLM under the able leadership.

However, to serve the public with these satisfactory evident, I hereby aware the public that Dr.Riek’s leadership is crippled by nepotism and tribalism which led to rampant defection of his members from the IO to IG”.

Abraham MangarTelarAmuom who signed the document hails from defunct Eastern Lakes State-Yirol.He was the former County SPLM Secretary of Abang in YirolWest.

There have been a lot of defections within SPLA/IO camp with some members decrying corruption and nepotism within the leadership of the party.

Activist blasted the changing of sides by rampant defections within the same R-TGoNU and deemed it to be the violation of R-ARCSS implementation.

